Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 14:08:19

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $76 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $1.01 billion from $0.82 billion last year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $76 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.52 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.82 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten