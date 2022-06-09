Scholar Rock to Present New Apitegromab Data Including 24-Month Efficacy and Safety Data from TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial at the 2022 Annual Cure SMA Conference

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that the company will deliver two podium presentations on 24-month data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial at the 2022 SMA Research and Clinical Care meeting, which is being held in conjunction with Cure SMA’s Annual SMA Conference (June 15-19, 2022).

"We are eager to present new data at this year’s Annual SMA Conference, in particular the 24-month efficacy and safety results from our TOPAZ trial, as well as the initial evaluation of patient treatment benefits of apitegromab on impacts to quality of life, such as social and daily living activities,” said Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D., Founding Chief Executive Officer of Scholar Rock. "With these data and insights, we continue to build strong clinical evidence around the potential of apitegromab for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, a disease where significant unmet need still exists.”

Details of the podium presentations are as follows:

Title: Treatment Effects Among Patients with Type II and Type III SMA Directly Reported by Patients and Caregivers from the TOPAZ Clinical Trial

Presenter: Hemal Shah, PharmD, an independent HEOR consultant for Scholar Rock, and CEO of Value Matters, LLC.

Moderator: Thomas Crawford, M.D., lead principal investigator of the TOPAZ trial and Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics; Johns Hopkins University

Clinical Research Session Thursday, June 16th, 4:10 PM - 4:30 PM PST (Abstract #21)

Title: TOPAZ Extension: 24-Month Efficacy and Safety of Apitegromab in Patients with Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 2 and Type 3 SMA)

Presenter: Thomas Crawford, M.D., lead principal investigator of the TOPAZ trial and Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics; Johns Hopkins University.

Moderator: Katherine Klinger, Ph.D., Cure SMA Scientific Advisory Board Member and Translational Sciences Global Head, Sanofi S.A.

Clinical Drug Development Session: Friday, June 17th, 11:20 AM - 11:40 AM PST (Abstract #28)

Location: Disneyland Hotel, Anaheim, California

For conference information visit www.annualsmaconference.com

Conference Call/Webcast:

Scholar Rock will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss 24-month data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial on June 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 833-519-1308 (domestic) or 914-800-3874 (international) and refer to conference ID: 6495684. A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors & Media section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarrock.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Scholar Rock’s website at: https://scholarrock.com/ for approximately 180 days following the presentation.

About Apitegromab

Apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFß superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species, including humans. Scholar Rock believes that inhibiting myostatin activation with apitegromab may promote a clinically meaningful improvement in motor function in patients with SMA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track (FTD), Orphan Drug (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Orphan Medicinal Product designations, to apitegromab for the treatment of SMA. The efficacy and safety of apitegromab have not been established and apitegromab has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. Scholar Rock's approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Scholar Rock’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Scholar Rock’s expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for apitegromab, and other product candidates and indication selection and development timing, the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with earlier nonclinical, preclinical or clinical trial data, and the potential of its product candidates and proprietary platform. The use of words such as "may,” "might,” "could,” "will,” "should,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "project,” "intend,” "future,” "potential,” or "continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of apitegromab are not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future clinical trials of the same product candidate, including, without limitation, the Phase 3 clinical trial of apitegromab in SMA, Scholar Rock’s ability to provide the financial support, resources and expertise necessary to identify and develop product candidates on the expected timeline, the data generated from Scholar Rock’s nonclinical and preclinical studies and clinical trials, information provided or decisions made by regulatory authorities, competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses, Scholar Rock’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property, Scholar Rock’s dependence on third parties for development and manufacture of product candidates including, without limitation, to supply any clinical trials, Scholar Rock’s ability to manage expenses and to obtain additional funding when needed to support its business activities and establish and maintain strategic business alliances and new business initiatives, and the impacts of public health pandemics such as COVID-19 on business operations and expectations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Scholar Rock’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Scholar Rock’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Scholar Rock’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Scholar Rock undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

