Scholastic CFO Ken Cleary To Assume Role Of President Of International

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), a media company, announced on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Ken Cleary, will transition to President of International upon appointment of a successor.

Cleary, who joined Scholastic in 2008, was appointed as CFO in 2017. He will continue in his current role, with additional oversight of the International division, until a replacement CFO is appointed.

The company has retained a search firm, which will identify a suitable candidate as successor of Cleary.

The CFO's transition follows the appointment of Beth Polcari, previously President of International, as President of Education Solutions, with immediate effect.

Polcari succeeds Rose Else-Mitchell, who will leave the company to pursue other interests.