Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
16.08.2023 14:44:35

Scholastic CFO Ken Cleary To Assume Role Of President Of International

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), a media company, announced on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Ken Cleary, will transition to President of International upon appointment of a successor.

Cleary, who joined Scholastic in 2008, was appointed as CFO in 2017. He will continue in his current role, with additional oversight of the International division, until a replacement CFO is appointed.

The company has retained a search firm, which will identify a suitable candidate as successor of Cleary.

The CFO's transition follows the appointment of Beth Polcari, previously President of International, as President of Education Solutions, with immediate effect.

Polcari succeeds Rose Else-Mitchell, who will leave the company to pursue other interests.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scholastic Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scholastic Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scholastic Corp 38,20 -5,91% Scholastic Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen