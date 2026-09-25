Scholastic Q1 Loss Widens, Revenues Down; Backs FY27 Outlook; Shares Drop 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) were losing around 11 percent in the overnight activity on the Nasdaq after the children's publishing, education and media company reported slightly wider net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with lower revenues. The firm also maintained fiscal 2027 outlook.

Peter Warwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Scholastic continued to advance its fiscal 2027 priorities during the seasonally small first quarter, with strong early indicators across our businesses reinforcing our confidence entering the important back-to-school and fall season.... In Children's Books, we begin the second quarter with positive momentum."

Looking ahead, Warwick said the firm remains confident in the growth trajectory and are affirming full-year guidance.

Scholastic continues to expect revenue growth of approximately 2 percent to 4 percent for the year. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $135 million to $145 million in fiscal 2027, representing year-over-year growth on a comparable basis, reflecting the full-year impact of the December 2025 sale-leaseback transactions in both periods.

Free Cash Flow is still expected to be approximately $35 million to $40 million in fiscal 2027.

In the first quarter, net loss reached $71.2 million, compared with loss of $71.1 million previously. Loss per share was $3.77, compared to loss of $2.83 in the prior period.

Adjusted loss per share was $3.63, compared with loss of $2.52 a year ago.

Loss before income taxes totaled $93.7 million, compared to loss of $97.0 million previously, while operating loss stood at $92.2 million, unchanged from the prior period.

Operating loss for the quarter included the full-period impact of the sale-leaseback transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $63.6 million versus loss of $55.7 million in the prior period.

Revenues were $216.8 million, down 4 percent from $225.6 million in the prior period. The decline was primarily driven by lower revenues in Education and Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, along with the elimination of rental income following sale-leaseback transactions completed in December 2025.

These headwinds were partially offset by higher Entertainment revenues.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing 11.43 percent, trading at $30.85, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.50 percent lower.

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