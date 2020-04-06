School of Rock Launches Artist Sessions Providing 40,000 Students Live Access to Some of the World's Most Famous Musicians

CANTON, Mass., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It all started with a thousand kids talking online to Jay Weinberg, the drummer of Slipknot. Then came live access to Frank Zummo from Sum 41. The P!NK Band jumped in next to give tips and answer questions. And the world's most famous musicians just keep on coming!

School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, has begun augmenting its newly launched School of Rock Remote program with exclusive access to some of the most famous rock stars in the world. These School of Rock Artist Sessions are giving students live daily online tutorials and Q&As with many of their idols. And musicians with Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder are next on the schedule.

"We know everyone at home is looking for ways to engage and explore. That's why we are collaborating with world-class artists to provide our students with an intimate opportunity to connect," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We put the word out and the response has been incredible. I am particularly proud that our team is using this opportunity to advance the cause of suicide prevention."

Professional musicians participating in Artist Sessions are also donating their time and helping to raise awareness for School of Rock's philanthropic partner, the Society of Prevention of Teen Suicide.

Each session is an hour and features artists from various genres. Artist Sessions are only open to currently enrolled students at no additional cost.

Any professional musicians who want to learn more about the program and how to get involved, can contact artistpartnerships@schoolofrock.com.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, School of Rock launched School of Rock Remote last month where some 40,000 students can use video conferencing during their regularly scheduled lesson times to gain access to their skilled music instructor. In addition, their students can use the proprietary School of Rock Method app and Method Books. In addition, the company has launched master classes and group check-ins to advance musical proficiency and community. Since these programs are available online, School of Rock is now available to everyone who wants to use this time to become a musician.

