Confidence Aktie

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WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000

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15.10.2026 09:43:26

Schools crisis in France: Investment fails to inspire confidence

For weeks, schoolchildren in France have been protesting the failing education system. Compared to many other countries, France invests heavily in education but critics say that the funds are not distributed fairly.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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