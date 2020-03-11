Schools Incorporate Fitness Apps into their Coronavirus Shutdown Planning

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Schools have been using Sworkit for years, but a few weeks ago we started getting reports of how Sworkit is helping educators mitigate Coronavirus disruptions," states Sworkit's CEO, Gregory Coleman. He goes on to say, "English-speaking schools on indefinite lockdown in China and other parts of Asia were starting to tell us how their students and faculty were using Sworkit to stay in shape and to get out the excess energy while being confined to their homes."

Although Sworkit's fitness app was originally designed for adults looking to work out at home, in 2018, Sworkit started providing its paid subscription program, including content filmed with and for children, to schools at no cost through its Sworkit Youth Initiative. Within 18 months of launch, nearly 4,500 schools in 49 states and 30 countries signed up for the program, making it available to over 3,700,000 students worldwide.

In the last week, Sworkit has been actively communicating with schools in California and the state of Washington, to include some in the Greater Seattle area. Joe Bisignano, Director of PE, Health and Wellness at a school in Seattle, WA states, "As a school, we have been charged with figuring out ways to teach remotely in the event that we have to close the school. We are trying to figure out how Sworkit might be part of that plan."

Bisignano goes on to share more about the challenges teachers are facing, "As we look at having students out of the building and away from school, one of our big fears is that their overall health will suffer in our attempt to keep them from getting sick. We need to be able to give them options that bring motivation, structure, purpose, and accountability. Based on what we have seen with students using the app at school we are optimistic that for some of our students – Sworkit checks most, if not all of those boxes." That school is also planning on recommending that students work out for 30 minutes each day or 60 minutes every other day.

"This is a scenario we never imagined. We started the Sworkit Youth Initiative to empower teachers and give them a tool to make fitness fun and accessible to students. To see things rapidly evolve like this shows how important connected fitness is in 2020 and how the productive use of technology can not only improve lives but also mitigate disruptions to it", Sworkit's Greg Coleman says.

A statement by another educator at school in China sums up the response of many educators and parents. He states, "What your company has done for our children and staff will not be forgotten."

For teachers, coaches, and educators looking to learn more and to make Sworkit part of their potential shutdown planning, please visit https://sworkit.com/youth-initiative

For parents looking to learn more about how they can access Sworkit workouts at home, please visit https://sworkit.com

About Sworkit

Founded in 2012, Sworkit is a digital fitness company based out of Bethesda, MD providing at-home and on-the-go workouts and personalized plans to help users improve their health and fitness levels. With a custom combination of strength, cardio, yoga, and stretching workouts, Sworkit helps millions of monthly users work out on their own time and at their own pace.

Sworkit is ranked as a leader in app stores and was voted #1 by the University of Florida in a study of fitness apps using the standards of the American College of Sports Medicine.

For more information, please visit https://sworkit.com.

About the Sworkit Youth Initiative

In August of 2018, Sworkit launched the Sworkit Youth Initiative (SYI) to make age-appropriate workouts and fitness education readily available and relatable to children of all ages, regardless of their fitness level or socioeconomic status. The company started providing its paid subscription program, including content filmed with and for children, to schools at no cost. Within 18 months of launch, nearly 4,500 schools in 49 states and 30 countries signed up for the program, making it available to over 3,700,000 students worldwide. These schools have been using Sworkit to supplement their physical education programs to great success.

For more information, please visit https://sworkit.com/youth-initiative.

