SchoolStatus Launches New Video Chat Feature Enabling Live Video Communication Between Educators and Parents with Recording and Documenting

RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leading provider of an education communications platform designed to improve student outcomes through data and parent engagement, today announced the launch of its new Video Chat feature, providing a 1:1 platform for visual learning or conversations between educators and parents or students.

SchoolStatus Video Chat, voted a 2022 District Administration® and FETC® Top EdTech Product of the Year , enables educators to communicate with parents through picture-in-picture video, launched directly through text or email, without the need to download a separate video application. Additionally, the chat details are automatically logged and the video recording is available directly from the SchoolStatus student record for future reference.

SchoolStatus will demo the new Video Chat feature this week in the SchoolStatus booth #1157 at the 2022 Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) , taking place January 25 – 28 in Orlando, Florida.

"SchoolStatus continues to innovate to meet the communication needs of school districts. Our new Video Chat feature completes the SchoolStatus communications offerings of one-to-one calling, text, email, mass messaging, and now video," said Russ Davis, founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "Having the ability to save a recording and transcript of the video chat directly to the SchoolStatus student record is a first in the industry, and will help support transparency and accountability. We've already seen a great response to our Video Chat feature and look forward to continuing to expand our platform to support student success."

Enhancements to SchoolStatus Video Chat will provide a platform for multiple users to communicate through live video for IEP meetings, parent-teacher conferences and other education-focused meetings, and will include features such as multi-user scheduling, screen-sharing, participant chat, access to the meeting recording and optional transcription to support compliance.

SchoolStatus Vice President of Sales, Marcus Kingsley, will be joined by Michael Cardona, Superintendent, and Andrew Fernandez, Executive Director of Communications for San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District , to present three sessions at FETC this week, including:

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit www.schoolstatus.com .

