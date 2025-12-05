|
SCHOTT Pharma Projects 5.8% Revenue Growth In 2025
(RTTNews) - SCHOTT Pharma expects revenues of 986.2 million euros for fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 5.8% at constant currencies. EBITDA is expected to amount to 280.3 million euros, representing an increase of 11.5%. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 28.4%.
For fiscal year 2026, SCHOTT Pharma expects revenue growth at constant currencies in the range of 2-5% and an EBITDA margin of around 27%.
Based on this, SCHOTT Pharma updated its mid-term outlook for 2027 to 2029 to a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and expects the EBITDA margin to improve over the coming years towards 30%.
The full set of results for fiscal year 2025 will be published on December 11, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CET.
