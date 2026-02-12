|
12.02.2026 12:07:18
Schroders' Stock Climbs On GBP 9.9 Bln Deal To Be Bought By Nuveen
(RTTNews) - Shares of Schroders PLC (SDR.L) were gaining around 29 percent in the morning trading in London after the British asset manager on Thursday announced its agreement to be acquired by Nuveen, LLC for around 9.9 billion pounds.
Nuveen, a Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America or TIAA company, has agreed to offer a total value of up to 612 pence per Schroders Share through Bidco Pantheon, LLC.
The per share price comprises cash consideration of 590 pence per Schroders Share; and permitted Dividends of up to 22 pence per Schroders Share.
The cash consideration represents a premium of approximately 29 percent to the Closing Price of 456 pence per Schroders Share on February 11, being the last Business Day before the announcement.
Bidco has received irrevocable undertakings in respect of a total of 42 percent stake in Schroders.
On the London Stock Exchange, Schroders shares were trading at 587.50 pence, up 28.56%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.