International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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20.07.2026 04:56:45
Schwab Emerging Markets ETF vs. iShares World ETF: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?
The iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) and the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) serve as two distinct lenses through which to view international equities. While one focuses on established corporate titans in developed nations, the other seeks growth in the rapidly evolving landscapes of emerging markets. Choosing between them involves balancing geographic risks and expense structures — here’s how the two stack up.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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