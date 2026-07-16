MSCI Aktie
WKN DE: A0M63R / ISIN: US55354G1004
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16.07.2026 22:26:01
Schwab Emerging Markets ETF vs iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF: Which is the Better Buy?
The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) offers a significantly lower expense ratio and higher yield, while the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) has delivered stronger recent performance with higher historical volatility.Investors seeking exposure to developing economies often start with these two heavyweights. While Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF tracks the FTSE Emerging Index, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF follows the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The primary choice for many comes down to the trade-off between EEM liquidity and SCHE ultra-low cost structure.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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