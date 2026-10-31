Schwab International Equity ETF vs. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF: Two Low-Cost International ETFs, but One Offers More Growth Potential for the Next Decade

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHF) focuses on developed international markets with a ultra-low expense ratio, while Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) provides broader exposure including emerging markets.

For investors seeking to diversify away from U.S. concentration, both the Vanguard and Schwab funds represent efficient, low-cost options. However, the choice between them often hinges on whether one wants exposure to the higher growth potential of emerging markets or prefers the relative stability of developed economies alone. This comparison examines how these geographic tilts impact performance and portfolio construction.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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