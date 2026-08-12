Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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12.08.2026 19:32:01
Schwab REIT ETF vs. State Street Real Estate SPDR: Which Real Estate ETF Is Actually More Diversified?
Investors choosing between Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHH) and State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLRE) must weigh the Schwab fund's lower cost against the SPDR trust's higher yield.Both funds provide exposure to the domestic real estate market but follow different inclusion criteria. While the State Street fund limits its scope to the real estate components of the S&P 500, the Schwab fund offers a broader view of the U.S. equity real estate investment trust landscape. This analysis breaks down the cost structures, recent performance, and underlying holdings of both funds to help determine which strategy aligns with your portfolio goals and income needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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