Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of July 2022 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $31.5 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $31.2 billion.

Total client assets were $7.30 trillion as of month-end July, down 4% from July 2021 and up 7% compared to June 2022.

Average interest-earning assets were $605.8 billion in July, up 11% from July 2021 and down 1% compared to June 2022.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and $7.30 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For July 2022 2021 2022 Change Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 34,935 35,361 33,844 35,820 34,484 36,338 35,132 33,893 34,678 32,977 32,990 30,775 32,845 7% (6%) Nasdaq Composite® 14,673 15,259 14,449 15,498 15,538 15,645 14,240 13,751 14,221 12,335 12,081 11,029 12,391 12% (16%) Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,395 4,523 4,308 4,605 4,567 4,766 4,516 4,374 4,530 4,132 4,132 3,785 4,130 9% (6%) Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,574.8 7,642.7 7,838.2 7,614.0 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 Net New Assets (1) 44.3 51.8 42.9 22.9 31.4 80.3 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 19.8 31.5 59% (29%) Net Market Gains (Losses) 23.6 143.7 (267.1 ) 345.4 (95.4 ) 139.4 (367.8 ) (157.8 ) 129.2 (568.5 ) (15.5 ) (489.0 ) 440.8 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,642.7 7,838.2 7,614.0 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7% (4%) Core Net New Assets (2) 44.3 51.8 42.9 36.8 45.1 80.3 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 40.6 31.5 (22%) (29%) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 531.9 542.5 530.1 548.3 543.1 559.2 541.9 533.7 538.9 509.3 513.0 483.8 514.8 6% (3%) Advisor Services (3) 3,256.5 3,333.4 3,253.2 3,399.8 3,374.3 3,505.2 3,382.4 3,342.5 3,404.6 3,190.5 3,213.8 3,040.4 3,222.5 6% (1%) Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 32,386 32,513 32,675 32,796 32,942 33,165 33,308 33,421 33,577 33,759 33,822 33,896 33,934 - 5% Banking Accounts 1,578 1,594 1,580 1,593 1,608 1,614 1,628 1,641 1,641 1,652 1,658 1,669 1,680 1% 6% Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,159 2,188 2,207 2,213 2,198 2,200 2,216 2,235 2,246 2,261 2,275 2,275 2,267 - 5% Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 402 402 374 397 448 473 426 356 420 386 323 305 278 (9%) (31%) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (4) 10.4% 10.3% 10.8% 10.4% 10.5% 10.9% 11.3% 11.5% 11.4% 11.9% 12.0% 12.8% 12.0% (80) bp 160 bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 22.2% 23.1% 23.1% 22.5% 23.4% 23.0% 22.4% 24.0% 22.4% 21.9% 22.6% 22.3% 24.2% 190 bp 200 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (5) 546,579 552,372 565,379 574,181 584,362 605,709 622,997 629,042 644,768 636,668 620,157 614,100 605,751 (1%) 11% Average Margin Balances 79,910 81,021 81,705 83,835 87,311 88,328 86,737 84,354 81,526 83,762 78,841 74,577 72,177 (3%) (10%) Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (6) 151,275 150,896 152,330 154,040 153,877 154,918 157,706 153,824 155,657 152,653 154,669 155,306 154,542 - 2% Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars) Equities 7,418 8,808 7,596 8,840 13,099 11,519 7,384 9,371 14,177 (786 ) 1,889 (1,586 ) 5,589 Hybrid 666 569 335 81 308 (1,207 ) (367 ) (478 ) (497 ) (529 ) (1,718 ) (1,054 ) (2,041 ) Bonds 6,917 8,044 6,232 4,425 4,097 5,600 1,804 (1,973 ) (7,851 ) (6,933 ) (6,121 ) (5,631 ) 729 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (7) 2,644 3,876 (308 ) 302 189 (2,859 ) (4,961 ) (6,318 ) (11,888 ) (16,657 ) (20,761 ) (16,258 ) (8,674 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (8) 12,357 13,545 14,471 13,044 17,315 18,771 13,782 13,238 17,717 8,409 14,811 7,987 12,951 Money Market Funds (2,501 ) (1,372 ) (1,512 ) (451 ) (1,725 ) (144 ) (1,984 ) (1,086 ) (1,344 ) (3,430 ) 7,106 11,544 13,711

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports . (1) June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2021 includes an outflow of $13.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (5) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. (6) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (7) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (8) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

