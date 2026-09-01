Shine Corporate Aktie

Shine Corporate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1164W / ISIN: AU000000SHJ1

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01.09.2026 13:39:01

Schwab Small-Cap ETF Outperforms Vanguard on One-Year Returns by Letting Sandisk Shine

The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHA) and the Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) both offer low-cost access to small-cap stocks, differing primarily in index selection and sector concentrations.Investors looking for small-cap exposure often consider these two established funds for their long-term growth potential. While both provide low-cost entries into the space, they follow different benchmarks that result in unique risk profiles, holding counts, and sector weights. This comparison explores how these differences in portfolio construction can impact overall market exposure and dividend income potential.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Shine Corporate Ltd 0,35 4,73% Shine Corporate Ltd
Western Digital Corp. 390,00 1,02% Western Digital Corp.

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