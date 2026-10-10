International Real Estate PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: 879384 / ISIN: GB0006970593
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10.10.2026 14:20:02
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF vs Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF: Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026?
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHH) provides a low-cost entry into the domestic real estate market, while Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) captures property trends across developed and emerging economies outside the U.S.
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can offer a unique combination of income and long-term capital appreciation. While many investors focus on familiar domestic properties, looking abroad may offer additional diversification and different economic cycles. This analysis compares a massive U.S.-focused fund with a broad international alternative to see which fits a specific portfolio need.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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