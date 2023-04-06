SCHWAZZE LAUNCHES EDW - A NEW READY-TO-ROLL, HALF OUNCE PRE-GROUND FLOWER PRODUCT

OTCQX: SHWZ

DENVER, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Regional, multi-state cannabis operator, Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announces today the expansion of its in-house product portfolio with the launch of a new pre-ground, ready-to-roll flower brand, EDW or Every Day Weed. EDW is available now in Colorado with expansion plans for New Mexico coming soon.

As pre-rolls continue to capture flower market share year over year, EDW is designed for the cannabis consumer who wants great flower and consumes it regularly. Pre-ground flower requiring no grinder, EDW is sold in a half-ounce resealable package and is available in indica, sativa and hybrid dominances. The packaging is very lightweight, portable, convenient and comes with its own custom pack of rolling papers, perfect for groups and social gatherings.

"We're excited to expand our product portfolio with the EDW brand. Schwazze is focused on building a high-quality house of wholesale brands that also deliver great value to cannabis consumers. Given the growth of pre-rolls over the last two years, we are happy to offer a convenient "roll your own" option for our customers," said Nirup Krishnamurthy, President of Schwazze.

EDW is now available at both Schwazze-owned Star Buds and Emerald Fields retail chains throughout Colorado, among other dispensaries.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. Schwazze's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements include the guidance provided regarding the Company's 2023 performance and annual capital spending. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and New Mexico and outside those states, (vii) our ability to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies therefrom, (viii) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws, and (ix) our ability to achieve the target metrics. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

