SciBase and Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Group Partner to Advance Skin Cancer Detection in US' Largest Dermatology Network

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase (SCIB) announced today, on "Melanoma Monday", that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery ("ADCS") - the premier dermatology network in the US with over 150 practices. The agreement will provide ADCS practices with Nevisense, the only FDA approved melanoma detection system, for the analysis of patients' atypical moles at point-of-care.

The partnership further supports ADCS's commitment to the early detection of skin cancer, and their goal of integrating evidence-based technology solutions that help deliver the best possible care to their patients. SciBase will initially install Nevisense in 20 clinics to evaluate practice workflow integration, followed by expansion within ADCS's large network of practices. The practices will be supplied with the latest product, Nevisense 3.0, which received FDA approval on April 30th. ADCS and SciBase will also collaborate on scientific research and the evaluation of new products addressing other skin conditions.

"We are excited to integrate Nevisense during routine total body skin cancer exams to offer our patients the most advanced technology for the earliest possible detection of melanoma. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but when detected early, treatment has a nearly 100% cure rate. Early testing and treatment are critical for improving survival. Providing our patients with enhanced technology for early testing further supports our continued commitment to delivering best in class care that elevates both our provider and patient experience" said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

"Having the nation's largest dermatology practice network adopt Nevisense and offer patients advanced care options is an important milestone in our strategy to increase our US focus and broaden our presence in the US market" said Simon Grant, Chief Executive Officer of SciBase. "The collaboration also validates the clinical value we can provide with Nevisense and is a reflection of the growing acceptance we see from providers to adopt AI-based healthcare solutions that are supported by solid clinical evidence and can improve patient care."

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

ABOUT Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve the desired result with superior patient safety and privacy standards.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.

