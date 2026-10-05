Science Applications International Aktie

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WKN DE: A1W5U2 / ISIN: US8086251076

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05.10.2026 19:07:26

Science Applications Completes Acquisition Of Information Security Corporation

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), a provider of mission integration services for defense, space, intelligence, and civilian agencies, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Information Security Corporation (ISC).

Financial terms were not disclosed. SAIC was supported by KPMG and ISC was advised by TideLock Partners.

ISC has more than 30 years of experience providing public key infrastructure (PKI), encryption, and credential management software to government and industry customers. Its products help protect sensitive data and support the transition to post-quantum cryptography, including CertAgent, which has been listed by the National Security Agency's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program for more than a decade.

SAIC said the acquisition will strengthen its cybersecurity and zero-trust capabilities for intelligence and defense customers. ISC's technology is already widely used across the U.S. intelligence community and Department of War for identity, authentication, and data protection in sensitive environments.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.25 percent up at $126.83.

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