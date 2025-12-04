Science Applications International Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $78 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.6% to $1.866 billion from $1.976 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.866 Bln vs. $1.976 Bln last year.

This decline in revenue reflects ramp down in volume on existing contracts, including around $16 million attributable to the government shutdown, and contract completions, partially offset by new contracts.

The Board will pay a cash dividend of $0.37 per share on January 28, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2026.

Looking ahead for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings guidance above analysts’ forecasts.

SAIC now expects adjusted earnings of $9.80 to $10 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 per share.

For the full year, the company now anticipates revenue of $7.275 billion to $7.325 billion against the prior expectation of $7.250 billion to $7.325 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $9.55 per share, on revenue of $7.29 billion.

SAIC was up by 5.68% at $92.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.