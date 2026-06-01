Science Applications International Corporation Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $115 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $3.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.906 billion from $1.877 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $115 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.61 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.906 Bln vs. $1.877 Bln last year.

The board will pay a dividend of $0.37 per share on July 24, to the stockholders of record as of July 10.

Looking ahead, for the full year, SAIC has revised up its earnings outlook and reaffirmed revenue guidance.

For fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted income of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $9.50 to $9.70 per share. SAIC now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $730 million against the earlier guidance of $705 million to $715 million.

The company still projects annual revenue of $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company had recorded adjusted income of $10.75 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $708 million, on revenue of $7.262 billion.

SAIC was up by 9.28% at $113.87 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.