Science Applications International Aktie
WKN DE: A1W5U2 / ISIN: US8086251076
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02.11.2026 14:42:31
Science Applications Proposes $400 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2034
(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), an information technology company, on Monday announced a proposed offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2034.
The notes will carry senior unsecured guarantees from the company's current and future domestic subsidiaries that also guarantee its obligations under the credit agreement and certain other debt, including the 5.875% senior notes due 2033.
SAIC intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.88 percent senior notes due 2028 and pay the estimated fees and expenses related to the offering.
The redemption of the 2028 notes will be conditional upon the successful completion of the proposed offering.
In pre-market the shares were trading 0.51 percent higher at $152.63 on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Science Applications International Corp When Issued
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30.08.26
|Ausblick: Science Applications International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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16.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Science Applications International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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31.05.26
|Ausblick: Science Applications International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Science Applications International Corp When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Science Applications International Corp When Issued
|134,15
|-1,03%
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