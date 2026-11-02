Science Applications Proposes $400 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2034

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), an information technology company, on Monday announced a proposed offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2034.

The notes will carry senior unsecured guarantees from the company's current and future domestic subsidiaries that also guarantee its obligations under the credit agreement and certain other debt, including the 5.875% senior notes due 2033.

SAIC intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.88 percent senior notes due 2028 and pay the estimated fees and expenses related to the offering.

The redemption of the 2028 notes will be conditional upon the successful completion of the proposed offering.

In pre-market the shares were trading 0.51 percent higher at $152.63 on the Nasdaq.