Science Table by Anatomage Brings Real Learning Experiences through Virtual Experiments

New technology saves institutions time and money on traditional lab equipment while promoting real-life understanding of science concepts through advanced, virtual experiments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, an education technology company, today released Science Table by Anatomage, a digital laboratory platform that enables students to perform virtual scientific experiments on a large scale 7 foot-long touch-screen table.

Powered by Anatomage's leading expertise in 3D visualization technology, the platform offers a cinematic educational experience with stunning visuals, allowing students to see and learn science unlike ever before. Whether it's diving into the microscopic world, or flying into the cosmic realm, students can discover science in a way that is not possible at their school lab benchtop. Science Table by Anatomage inspires the next generation of learners with its 60+ virtual experiments in biology, chemistry, and physics.

Designed for students in middle schools, high schools and colleges, Science Table by Anatomage's experiments replicate physical lab procedures, while requiring students to take the initiative and solve problems to achieve the desired outcomes. The gamified approach fosters hands-on collaboration, enabling students to explore science together.

"Science Table by Anatomage's high-quality and realistic scientific visuals closely mimic the experience of conducting the real experiment," said Jack Choi, Anatomage founder and CEO. "The virtual environment gives students and educators access to unique experiments that would otherwise be impossible to do in the classroom."

Getting students excited about STEM demands more than just traditional materials such as textbooks, bland images and dull simulations. With this in mind, Science Table by Anatomage experiments feature striking visuals bringing real-world examples into the laboratory activities. Students can actively engage with game-like virtual experiments such as

Fruit Fly Genetics - Study autosomal and sex-linked traits, such as eye color, body color, and wing shape, by creating new generations of fruit flies without the hassle of real flies.

Lithium-Ion Battery - Investigate the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries at the atomic level.

Natural Selection - Simulate peppered moth experiments to see how different colored moths survive better in light and dark environments.

To enhance student learning experiences, the Science Table by Anatomage platform makes lab experiments - integral to science learning - both safe and odorless, removing risks associated with chemical and biological hazards. Students can confidently explore chemical reactions without the worry of spills or accidents. Risk-free dissections of 3D animal cadavers eliminates concerns over potential injuries from scalpels. Even topics like nuclear fission and chain reactions can be safely examined virtually, since a real-life approach is not feasible.

In addition to amplifying student learning, Science Table by Anatomage is also a tool that lessens the burden on teachers. With experiments tailored to AP, NGSS, and IB standards, teachers no longer need to search for visuals to incorporate into their lessons. They have immediate access to top-quality, interactive materials that are ready for use. With Science Table by Anatomage, lab experiments are not a hassle for teachers. They can save hours spent on tasks like preparing agarose gels and cleaning up during the gel electrophoresis experiments with our ready-to-go virtual version. To further aid teachers, each experiment is also accompanied by a thorough teacher guide to support implementation. The platform's user-friendly interface allows both teachers and students to engage with the experiments smoothly, ensuring a minimal learning curve.

More than a complementary tool to classroom labs, Science Table by Anatomage delivers advantages that go beyond what a physical lab can offer. Its visualization technology enables repeatable experiments, reducing costs associated with disposable chemical and biological supplies. Institutions can access various scientific experiments without spending money on expensive physical equipment like centrifuges, PCR thermal cyclers, gel electrophoresis setups, or microscopes.

Leveraging Anatomage's patented visualization technology, Science Table by Anatomage's virtual experiments elevate institutions' prestige and educational standards, attracting talented teachers and students. The platform isn't just another piece of tech to add to classrooms, but a gateway into a new world where learning science is a visually immersive, collaborative and interactive experiment that sparks a lifelong curiosity for science in every learner.

Reimagine your science classroom and bring STEM to life with Science Table by Anatomage's virtual experiments.

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging and education technology, Anatomage offers an ecosystem of 3D anatomy and science hardware and software, allowing users to visualize world-class content at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning as well as revolutionizing science learning.

