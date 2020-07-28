ScienceDirect integrates SeamlessAccess to provide improved remote access options for researchers

AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier's world-leading platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature, ScienceDirect, has integrated SeamlessAccess to provide researchers with convenient and secure institutional access to its site, anytime, anywhere and on any device.

Researchers will now see an 'Access through your institution' button clearly marked on ScienceDirect. When they click on the button, if their institution has an authorized subscription to ScienceDirect, they are authenticated by their institution and can use ScienceDirect services in the usual way. ScienceDirect continues to provide a range of remote access options in addition to this enhanced institutional authentication experience.

SeamlessAccess remembers a user's choice of institution, so they don't have to repeat the institutional selection process when they want to move from one participating site, to another. It does this securely, preserves user privacy, and adheres to the National Information Standards Organization's (NISO)Recommended Practice. It enables researchers to "seamlessly" navigate across multiple platforms with only a single click of the 'Access through your institution' button.

"The impact of coronavirus means the ability to easily work from home is now more important than ever for researchers around the world. The integration of SeamlessAccess on ScienceDirect provides a way for researchers to do this effortlessly on our platform, safe in the knowledge that they are doing this securely, and that their privacy and data is protected, said Gaby Appleton, Managing Director Researcher Products, Elsevier.

"ScienceDirect is the biggest integrator of SeamlessAccess so far, and we look forward to having more publishers and electronic resource owners integrate the service so that we can collectively improve the access experience to many more resources for the research community."

Heather Flanagan, Program Director for SeamlessAccess, added, "We are delighted to have ScienceDirect join the increasing number of services which have implemented SeamlessAccess. By providing a consistent user experience via the SeamlessAccess button, we hope to increase user understanding and smooth access to the critical information resources researchers need at a time when their work is more important than ever."

ScienceDirect has recently integrated CASA, Universal CASA, and a remote access banner to increase access methods and improve its users' experience. ScienceDirect's various remote access options are explained here.

About SeamlessAccess

SeamlessAccess a service designed to help foster a more streamlined online access experience when using scholarly collaboration tools, information resources, and shared research infrastructure. The service promotes digital authentication leveraging an existing single-sign-on infrastructure through users' home institutions, while maintaining an environment that protects personal data and privacy.

Governance of this service is through the Coalition for SeamlessAccess, a collaboration between four organizations–GÉANT, Internet2, the National Information Standards Organization (NISO), and the International Association of STM Publishers (STM). Each organization participating on the governance committee offers either financial or in-kind support for the operation of the service.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

David Tucker

Elsevier Communications, Europe|

+44 7920 536 160

d.tucker@elsevier.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg