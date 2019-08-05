Scientific Games Highlights Innovative Gaming Portfolio at Australasian Gaming Expo Aug. 13-15 in Sydney, Australia

LAS VEGAS and SYDNEY, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will showcase the gaming industry's most comprehensive product lineup at the Australasian Gaming Expo ("AGE") in Sydney on Aug. 13-15.

Highlighting its new and innovative slot game content and platforms, proprietary table games and utilities, electronic table systems, casino management systems solutions and its new digital and global leading sports betting products — Scientific Games' entertainment ecosystem is designed to engage players, enhance operating performance and drive customer revenue.

Derik Mooberry, Scientific Games' Gaming CEO said, "Our Company is always finding new ways to elevate and innovate the gaming floor, and AGE is where we get the opportunity to reinforce our vision with customers. Visitors to the show will see a number of our new game series that will be driving a reinvigorated lineup in our Gaming business. An incredible range of products will be showcased from our Lottery and Digital divisions, highlighting creative content and the dynamic games that delight our players."

Three new exciting game series Hot Hot Jackpots™, Rising Riches™ and Quick 6™ will feature prominently on the DUALOS™X cabinet. This new cabinet has the signature 27–27–27 look: 27" high definition LCD topper, main monitor and top box for higher luminance, CPU4x processor and runs on Scientific Games' new ArgOS platform to deliver a more engaging gameplay experience.

Hot Hot Jackpots

New game series featuring a novel Selection feature concept that incorporates an improved Action Spins™ wheel mechanic. This compelling alternative to the current Hold-and-Spin style games brings rich game themes and gameplay onto the big screen.

Rising Riches

A new game series designed to capitalize on the ready-made appetite for hold-and-spin formats with a novel twist for added fun and appeal.

Penny Pier™

Scientific Games re-enters the Progressive Link segment with this standout new game concept that evokes the enjoyment and novelty of classic penny arcade games while delivering a highly engaging gameplay experience full of anticipation, surprise and big rewards.

As a global leading supplier of casino management systems, Scientific Games will display the industry's broadest end-to-end suite of solutions, presenting key new offerings including:

Shufflink®, a network and user interface that collects real time data from utility products, including shufflers, chippers and related table peripherals for table performance analysis and player ratings. This advanced product provides new metrics and reports to enhance a pit operation's ability to quickly identify and forecast improvement opportunities and operating constraints. Shufflink also serves as a powerful middleware data bus, enabling vital live data into a casino ecosystem that can be leveraged for system integrations for surveillance, security and other applications.

The iVISTA® 4 web-based content management solution allows for drag-and-drop content design within an exclusive web interface to create new iVISTA content and publish it to the casino floor. With analytics, rules and scheduling features, the iVISTA empowers a new level of player engagement for casino marketers.

From the Company's proprietary table games portfolio, highlights this year will include Lightning Blackjack™, Paris Poker™, I Luv Suits™ and the exciting 5 Treasures Baccarat™, one of the first table games to leverage a popular slot title.

Full-Service, Industry-Leading Sports Betting Solutions

Scientific Games will showcase its industry-leading sports and casino technologies that bring partners to the next level. The Company will highlight its comprehensive portfolio of platforms and services that enables customers to win in both established and burgeoning markets.

Scientific Games' OpenSports product suite will be featured on the show floor, giving an in-depth look at the Company's player-centric sportsbook solution. Among the most reliable and scalable platforms on the market, OpenSports powers sportsbooks with end-to-end technology that includes trading, marketing and product management services, managed trading services, real-time data and pricing resources and Sportsbook Operations Services. OpenSports empowers partners to choose the elements that will drive their success. The modular offering sets partners on a long-term growth trajectory by giving them the technology they need to engage players and an innovative roadmap of features that fuels continuous improvement of the operator's sportsbook.

Senior Vice President Adrian Halpenny said, "Celebrating 30 years at AGE is a terrific milestone for the show and for us as an exhibitor. In its many different guises, over the past three decades, Scientific Games has been able to showcase products that have been launched onto the global gaming stage, and we are very proud of that. Our home-grown content has been an integral part of both our Company's success and our team who is committed to bringing better products to market that foster improved performance."

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

Company Contacts

Corporate Communications:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-highlights-innovative-gaming-portfolio-at-australasian-gaming-expo-aug-13-15-in-sydney-australia-300895964.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation