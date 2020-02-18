Scientific Games Recognized as Industry Leader at ICE LONDON 2020

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") was honored with five industry accolades at ICE London 2020 for creating best-in-class entertainment with its unified, world-class content and innovation across gaming, iGaming and sports betting.

The 2020 Gaming Intelligence Awards yielded yet another win for Scientific Games: Supplier Innovation of the year for SG Vision™, technology that brings together object recognition, computer vision and biometrics to simplify operations and enhance player experience across the entire Scientific Games entertainment ecosystem.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 class of 2020 also features two Scientific Games executives: Tim Bucher, Chief Product Officer, and Phil Horne, Chief Executive Officer of SG Gaming UK. Both were lauded for their cross-functional work and making Scientific Games the world's premiere partner for gaming, sports betting and lottery solutions. Bucher and Horne are well known thought leaders working to advance best practices for using technology to support responsible gaming.

At Gambling Insider's Global Gaming Awards, Scientific Games received the honor of Retail Supplier of the Year for its ongoing innovation and player-favorite game content in the retail space.

The wins continued at the International Gaming Awards, judged by a panel of industry executives and influencers, where Scientific Games was recognized as the U.S. Gaming Company of the Year category.

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, says, "We're honored to have our industry leading gaming, iGaming and sports betting content, platforms and innovation recognized by three, major global award shows at ICE London 2020. The passion from our team members around the globe is the driver behind our amazing games and solutions that delight our players and partners."

