SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The document attached to this press release is a statement from Andre Watson, a scientist who is the founder, chairman and CEO of Ligandal, Inc. He is a citizen of and sworn loyal to the United States of America.

Ligandal, Inc. is focused on the use of peptides, with the assistance of AI and supercomputing, that act as nano-robots to deliver, modulate, enhance, treat, or otherwise intervene in the function of any cell tissue, organ or physiological system. This peptide-based platform can be tailored to a variety of drug and gene and/or genome engineering applications which subsequently can enable both transient and permanent change to the human genome, epigenome, immune response, or physiological signaling.

The linked document is an independent scientific statement made by Andre Watson, as a moral obligation for the benefit of mankind from a loyal citizen of the United States of America. The statement is only his opinion from which any and all interested parties can independently make their own better-informed decisions. This is not a statement of recommendation. It is only Andre Watson's opinion.

Linked below is the document: "Scientific Perspective on the Impact of Eliminating Social Distancing with the Coronavirus Pandemic" completed on April 10, 2020, in San Francisco, California.

The document is located on the Ligandal, Inc. website, including articles, links, simulation work, and information pertaining to the development of vaccines and diagnostics against the virus, scientific mechanisms of action of the virus, medical and epidemiological data, and details on the transmission dynamics of the virus, and modeling scenarios of the impact of social-distancing.

There are also videos that explain the science and opinions of Andre Watson. These are made as independent data and not policy or medical recommendations. Andre Watson is not qualified to make those recommendations.

This is for people that may find this data useful to make their best-informed decisions, at their sole discretion.

Document Link: https://www.ligandal.com/uploads/5/7/9/1/57913087/scientific_perspective_on_the_impact_of_eliminating_social_distancing_with_the_coronavirus_pandemic.pdf

Video Link: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1DZpU73__NcWwuPNQo6m1gxGNrPLf8Hsc

