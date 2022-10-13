Scientific Systems Appoints Dr. Todd Hughes as Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI), an industry leader in advanced autonomy solutions, announced today that Dr. Todd Hughes has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Hughes will be responsible for strategic growth initiatives in artificial intelligence for multi-domain mission autonomy software applications. Dr. Hughes brings extraordinary thought leadership and executive experience to the exceptional culture of innovation at SSCI.

Dr. Hughes comes to SSCI from BigBear.ai where, as Senior Vice President of Technology, he led the research and development team delivering leading-edge artificial intelligence to its data-driven decision support software. In the role of Chief Technology Officer for Next Century Corporation (acquired by CACI) he established a thriving line of business that earned industry recognition for innovations in analytics, applied behavioral science, artificial intelligence, command and control, and machine learning. Dr. Hughes also served at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as Program Manager, building an expansive portfolio of research and development initiatives leading to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, computer vision, geospatial analytics, and neurotechnology for defense and intelligence missions. He has also worked in technical leadership positions at Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories and Cycorp, Inc. He holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Scientific Systems is a leader in developing and fielding advanced AI-enabled autonomy solutions, deployed at the tactical edge, to enhance the National Security posture of the United States and our allies. The national security market, and especially DARPA, remains our focused customer, as we continue to innovate and demonstrate advanced AI-enabled capabilities using our autonomy software. We have begun to transition these autonomy software applications to commercial products," said Scientific Systems President Kunal Mehra. "As our peer adversaries continue to evolve their own capabilities, SSCI believes that future advances in edge-based autonomy will require advances in AI-enabled cognitive features. Todd's proven experience and success, both at DARPA and in the commercial sector, will incredibly bolster our leadership team and the company in these critical areas."

"The scientists, engineers, and leaders of SSCI are rightly known as the Architects of Autonomy. It's an honor to be counted among their ranks," said Hughes. "From undersea to outer space, the future of national security lies with artificial intelligence software for autonomous perception and navigation along with collaborative mission autonomy. I look forward to working with SSCI's unmatched expertise, talent, and technology to create that future."

Founded in 1990 and based in Woburn, MA, Scientific Systems Company Inc. (SSCI) invents disruptive technologies, develops revolutionary solutions, and builds trusted products for our customers' most challenging missions. SSCI focuses on the creation of AI/ML enabled capabilities to command, control, communicate with, and manage composable collections of intelligent agents, smart sensors, and autonomous platforms across all domains.

