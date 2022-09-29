Scilligence Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Customers Accelerate Productivity and Scientific Outcomes by Utilizing the Power of the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™)

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Scilligence , an industry leader of unified informatics solutions for small molecules and biologics, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to accelerate knowledge sharing, insights, and productivity of biopharma researchers through the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™).

"We are delighted to partner with Scilligence, who are committed to helping customers use their scientific data more effectively," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud fundamentally transforms how scientific data is used, making it liquid, actionable, and available for advanced analytics. With Scilligence, we can help customers maximize the value of all their scientific data to gain operational efficiencies, more powerful insights, and better outcomes across the pharma value chain."

Scilligence provides leading, unified informatics solutions that are modular so that they can be tailored to meet any customer's needs. The company's proprietary technologies address three main areas of Life Science informatics needs: knowledge management and collaboration; project, workflow, and material management; and knowledge mining of unstructured data. Scilligence's informatics platform is easily integrated with third-party applications or databases guided by FAIR data principles.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud is purpose-built to engineer and harmonize the volume, diversity, and complexity of scientific data which is generated in hundreds of proprietary formats. By making this data liquid, accessible, compliant, and available for use cases such as workflow automation and advanced analytics, including AI/ML, biopharma customers gain unrestricted innovation scientifically and operationally.

"TetraScience is transforming scientific outcomes through its open platform and the Tetra Partner Network, which together democratize scientific data across the pharma value chain," said Jinbo Lee, CEO, Scilligence. "We are proud to partner with them so that together we can help both scientists and IT departments achieve previously unmet goals faster and with more insights."

"We applaud Scilligence's leadership in championing the necessity of an open ecosystem where data moves unrestrictedly in laboratories throughout the pharma pipeline," says Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO of TetraScience. "We welcome them to the Tetra Partner Network and look forward to accelerating the delivery of life-enhancing and life-saving therapeutics."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™) is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Scilligence

Scilligence is an innovation leader of web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions for life sciences R&D. The Scilligence system is built with proprietary technologies to support both biologics and small molecules in a unified platform, making it a flexible solution for a variety of research workflows. Scilligence's informatics solutions include a variety of modules for data management that can be utilized as separate applications or as a fully integrated system. Its tools have been widely adopted by pharmaceutical, biotech and chemical industries, universities, research institutes, and government agencies. Scilligence is the developer of the HELM (Hierarchical Editing Language for Macromolecules) Web Editor and HELMmonomer.org which works to further standardize HELM notation and facilitate the exchange of information between researchers. For more information, please visit scilligence.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scilligence-joins-the-tetra-partner-network-to-help-customers-accelerate-productivity-and-scientific-outcomes-by-utilizing-the-power-of-the-tetra-scientific-data-cloud-301636220.html

