SciSparc Aktie
WKN DE: A1CY7H / ISIN: IL0010951403
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02.09.2026 15:02:44
SciSparc Subsidiary Pursues FDA Orphan Drug Status For Tourette Syndrome Drug
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) announced that its subsidiary, NeuroThera Labs Inc. (NTLX.V) is pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Orphan Drug Designation covering SCI-110, which combines dronabinol with palmitoylethanolamide in a single oral dosage form, for the treatment of adults with Tourette Syndrome.
This move is expected to strengthen NeuroThera's visibility among key federal stakeholders, reinforce the clinical and public-health importance of advancing new treatment options for Tourette Syndrome in adults, and help shape a policy environment that supports long-term market access and commercial success.
To pursue this pathway, NeuroThera has engaged with RK Strategies, Inc., a U.S. government and public affairs consulting and lobbying firm.
Recently, NeuroThera has advanced SCI-110 into the next stage of clinical development with the initiation of its Phase IIb program, building on Phase IIa results, which showed an average tic reduction of 21% across the study population.
In pre-market hours, SPRC was trading at $5.55, down 2.12 percent on the Nasdaq.
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