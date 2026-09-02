SciSparc Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CY7H / ISIN: IL0010951403

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02.09.2026 15:02:44

SciSparc Subsidiary Pursues FDA Orphan Drug Status For Tourette Syndrome Drug

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) announced that its subsidiary, NeuroThera Labs Inc. (NTLX.V) is pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Orphan Drug Designation covering SCI-110, which combines dronabinol with palmitoylethanolamide in a single oral dosage form, for the treatment of adults with Tourette Syndrome.

This move is expected to strengthen NeuroThera's visibility among key federal stakeholders, reinforce the clinical and public-health importance of advancing new treatment options for Tourette Syndrome in adults, and help shape a policy environment that supports long-term market access and commercial success.

To pursue this pathway, NeuroThera has engaged with RK Strategies, Inc., a U.S. government and public affairs consulting and lobbying firm.

Recently, NeuroThera has advanced SCI-110 into the next stage of clinical development with the initiation of its Phase IIb program, building on Phase IIa results, which showed an average tic reduction of 21% across the study population.

In pre-market hours, SPRC was trading at $5.55, down 2.12 percent on the Nasdaq.

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SciSparc Ltd. Registered Shs 5,85 3,17% SciSparc Ltd. Registered Shs

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