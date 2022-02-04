Sciton Inc. Designated a 2022 Top Workplace Award Winner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, is proudly recognized as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award winner. Powered by Energage, Top Workplaces recognizes employers exclusively based on employee feedback and celebrates companies that make the world a better place.

"Sciton's reputation of high quality should be credited to our amazing people," details Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO.

Prioritizing a People-Centered Culture

Fueled solely on what employees have to say about their company, Sciton employees responded to the Top Workplaces survey with above average engagement. Employees detailed Sciton's strong values and open communication as two of the top reasons they love working for the company. The number one reason employees enjoy working at Sciton revolved around the fact that Sciton encourages innovation and celebrates new ideas.

Giving Employees A Voice

This is not the first time Sciton has been recognized for its positive corporate culture. In 2020, the company earned The Great Place to Work Certification, a globally recognized authority on workplace culture, employee experience and constructive leadership behaviors.

"Our achievements wouldn't be possible without our valued employees," shared Todd Sternbach, Vice President of Operations. "We prioritize our team's feedback and are grateful that they contribute to making Sciton such an enjoyable place to work. Everyday we strive to deliver the best results to our clients and their patients. At Sciton, we want to make sure we also deliver the best quality of life to our employees who make it all possible."

"Sciton's reputation of high quality should be credited to our amazing people," details Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO. "Sciton has the best people on the planet. We're proud to have a unique and special culture here, where we prioritize our people over profits. We dream big, set big goals, and celebrate after crushing those goals. The celebration includes sharing our profits with our people and continuously listening and looking for ways to share more. This has created a culture where our people are proud of what they do, love coming to work, and enjoy designing and manufacturing the best medical devices in the world."

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE'S TOP WORKPLACES

Energage helps create workplaces that unlock potential and inspire performance. With over 23 million employees surveyed, the company has refined and continues to perfect their technology and services with proven neuroscience and robust benchmarking data. Energage provides the most-trusted employee engagement solution to empower your organization to work better together and achieve amazing results. The Top Workplaces award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement completed by the employees of participating workplaces.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciton-inc-designated-a-2022-top-workplace-award-winner-301475711.html

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.