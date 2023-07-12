|
Sciwind Biosciences Announces Publication of Discovery, Preclinical, and Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results of Ecnoglutide (XW003) in Molecular Metabolism
HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced the publication of discovery, preclinical characterization, and Phase 1 clinical trial results of its GLP-1 analog ecnoglutide (XW003) in Molecular Metabolism.
Ecnoglutide is a novel, fatty acid-conjugated long-acting GLP-1 analog consisting of only natural amino acids, which simplifies the manufacturing process compared to some other GLP-1 analogs. In vitro, ecnoglutide showed potent activity that is biased towards cAMP induction over GLP-1 receptor internalization. In rodent models, ecnoglutide showed significant improvements in glycemic control and body weight reduction compared to semaglutide. In a Phase 1 clinical study, ecnoglutide was found to be generally safe and well tolerated with pharmacokinetic properties supporting once-weekly subcutaneous injections.
The full publication is available online at:
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molmet.2023.101762
Ecnoglutide is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatments of type 2 diabetes and obesity in China.
About ecnoglutide (XW003)
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs are effective therapies in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and have demonstrated clinical potential as a treatment for NASH. Ecnoglutide is a novel, biased, long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog optimized for improved biological activity, cost-effective manufacturing, and once weekly dosing. Ecnoglutide has demonstrated treatment benefits for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity and is safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies and is currently in multiple Phase 3 trials.
About Sciwind
Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates, including the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog ecnoglutide (Phase 3), oral GLP-1 peptide analog XW004 (Phase 1), and oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase 1). Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.
