Scoop Up Shares of These 3 Dividend Stalwarts While They're on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have gotten clobbered over the past year. On the bright side, the sell-off pushed up dividend yields, making many of these investments more attractive. Three dividend stocks that stand out for their dividend strength these days to a few contributors from the Motley Fool are Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS), Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). The share prices for all three real estate investment trusts (REITs) are down right now -- driving up their dividend yields to attractive levels -- but these prices might not last long. Marc Rapport (Essex Property Trust): The multifamily housing market is roiled by rising interest rates and recessionary fears that drove down share prices and made some attractive bargains out of some pretty solid companies.Continue reading