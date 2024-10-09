|
09.10.2024 14:30:14
SCOR announces the filing of a tender offer for the entire share capital of MRM
Press release
October 9, 2024 - N° 14
SCOR announces the filing of a tender offer
for the entire share capital of MRM
To read this information in full, please confirm that you have read and understood the disclaimer on SCOR’s website here.
*
* *
|
SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com
|
Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
tfossard@scor.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
|
All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.24
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.24
|SCOR-Aktien stürzen nach Gewinnwarnung ab - Munich Re und Hannover Rück auch schwächer (dpa-AFX)
|
15.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.24
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)