SCOR announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2022
Press Release
July 29, 2022 - N° 15
SCOR announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2022
SCOR announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
The interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2022, is available in the "Regulated Information” section of the company's website at www.scor.com.
Contact details
Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff and Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
ycormier@scor.com
LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE
General
Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore the document might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.
Forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements and information about SCOR’s financial condition, results, business, strategy, plans and objectives, in particular, relating to SCOR’s current or future projects.
These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, or terms such as "estimate”, "believe”, "anticipate”, "expect”, "have the objective”, "intend to”, "plan”, "result in”, "should”, and other similar expressions.
It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and forward-looking statements and information is dependent on circumstances and facts that arise in the future.
No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements and information. These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements and information and information about objectives may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.
In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on SCOR’s business and results cannot be accurately assessed, in particular given the uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic, to its effects on health and on the economy, and to the possible effects of future governmental actions or legal developments in this context.
In addition, the full impact of the Russian invasion and war in Ukraine on SCOR’s business and results cannot be accurately assessed at this stage, given the uncertainty related both to the magnitude and duration of the conflict, and the consequential impacts.
Therefore, any assessments and any figures presented in this document will necessarily be estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive.
Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR’s business is set forth in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed on March 3, 2022, under number D.22-0067 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com.
In addition, such forward-looking statements are not "profit forecasts” within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.
SCOR has no intention and does not undertake to complete, update, revise or change these forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Financial information
The Group’s financial information contained in this document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.
Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.
The calculation of financial ratios (such as book value per share, return on investments, return on invested assets, Group cost ratio, return on equity, net combined ratio and life technical margin) is detailed in the Appendices of the H1 2022 presentation (see page 47).
The first half 2022 financial information has been subject to the completion of a limited review by SCOR’s independent auditors.
Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros. Any figures for a period subsequent to June 30, 2022, should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.
The solvency ratio is not audited by the Company’s statutory auditors.
Attachment
