27 September 2023 - N° 18

SCOR appoints Claudia Dill and Redmond Murphy to the Executive Committee

Claudia Dill joins SCOR as Group Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee in charge of Technology, Transformation, Global Real Estate and Regional Services Platforms. Claudia Dill will be responsible for defining and implementing the Group’s strategy in terms of operational efficiency, automation and digitization as well as effectiveness and resilience, in line with the targets set out in SCOR’s new three-year strategic plan, Forward 2026.

Based in Zurich, Claudia Dill will report to SCOR CEO Thierry Léger. Her appointment will take effect on 1 November 2023.

Redmond Murphy, previously Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Business Performance, is appointed Deputy CEO of SCOR Life & Health and member of the Executive Committee. His new role will include oversight of the Life & Health business in North America, key markets for the Group making a strong contribution to SCOR’s new three-year strategic plan, Forward 2026.



Based in Dublin, Redmond Murphy will report to Frieder Knüpling, CEO of SCOR Life & Health. He will take up his position on 1 November 2023.

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "I am very pleased to welcome Claudia and Redmond to the Executive Committee. Claudia brings with her more than 25 years of executive and board experience in banking and insurance, working in finance, operations and technology as well as business roles. She has all the qualities needed to progress the Group’s transformation to a data and tech enabled company. Redmond knows our Life & Health business inside out, having spent seven years successfully managing numerous L&H projects before joining the Group Finance department where he has been instrumental in implementing the new IFRS 17 accounting framework. In his new role, Redmond will continue to strengthen our L&H leadership role in North America. I wish both of them every success in their new roles and all the members of the Executive Committee look forward to working alongside them.”

Claudia Dill, a Swiss citizen, studied economics at the University of St. Gallen, holds an MBA from the University of Rochester/Bern, and completed the Advanced Management Program of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. From 1999 to 2020, she worked for the Zurich Insurance Group in a range of managerial positions in Zurich, New York and São Paulo, including as CFO for internal reinsurance and the reinsurance run-off unit, CFO for the European business and COO for the property and casualty business globally. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer for the Latin American business, also acting as a member of the Group Executive Committee. Before working for Zurich, Claudia Dill held a variety of specialist and management functions at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Coopers and Lybrand. In the last few years Claudia focused on non-executive mandates in publicly listed and private companies in banking and insurance.

Redmond Murphy, an Irish citizen, is a qualified actuary and CFA charter holder. Redmond has a BSc in Mathematics and Statistics from University College Cork, Ireland, and an MSc in Applied Statistics from the University of Oxford. He joined SCOR in 2014 as the CFO of SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland. Redmond has held a number of senior roles within SCOR for Life & Health and Finance. In his most recent role as Deputy Group CFO and Group Head of Business Performance, he was responsible for the Group's financial planning and analysis, for capital, liquidity and performance management, and for the management of SCOR's activities in Ireland. Prior to this, Redmond was an integral part of the Life & Health Leadership Team, in charge of Business Performance, including Business Acceptance, Finance and Actuarial and oversight of SCOR’s Irish operations.

