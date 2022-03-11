Press Release

March 11, 2022 - N° 6

SCOR to postpone its Investor Day

In light of the geopolitical situation and the humanitarian and global impacts of the war in Ukraine, SCOR has decided to postpone its Investor Day, initially scheduled for March 29, 2022.

The Group is closely monitoring the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its activity. The potential macro-economic consequences, from energy prices and Inflation to interest rates and economic growth, are wide-ranging.

SCOR’s Investor Day will be rescheduled to take place by the end of July 2022. A date will be announced as the situation becomes clearer.

SCOR will strictly comply with all applicable sanctions. SCOR is ensuring that all its employees and their families in the region are safe.

Overall, SCOR’s exposure to Russia and Ukraine is limited. The direct consequences of these events are expected to be limited, and will not impact the Group’s fundamentals.

The Group is fully mobilized to pursue the execution of its strategic plan "Quantum Leap”, and to write the next chapters of SCOR’s story.





