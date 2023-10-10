SCOR: UPDATE ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Information

10 October 2023

UPDATE ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

SCOR SE has entrusted Exane with the task of ensuring the liquidity of SCOR shares through a liquidity contract. It is envisaged that Exane SA will be merged into BNP Paribas in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a result, and as of the completion of the said transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage will be responsible for the liquidity of SCOR SE shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

