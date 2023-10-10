10.10.2023 17:58:32

SCOR: UPDATE ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

10 October 2023

UPDATE ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

SCOR SE has entrusted Exane with the task of ensuring the liquidity of SCOR shares through a liquidity contract. It is envisaged that Exane SA will be merged into BNP Paribas in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a result, and as of the completion of the said transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage will be responsible for the liquidity of SCOR SE shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

