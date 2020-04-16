SCORE Mentors Celebrate National Volunteer Month

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is celebrating the ongoing, positive impact of its 10,000 volunteers in honor of National Volunteer Month. New impact data shows that SCORE mentors donated 4,919,089 volunteer hours in 2019, helping clients to start 29,681 businesses and add 67,706 non-owner jobs to the American economy. In total, SCORE's volunteer corps has served more than 11 million entrepreneurs since the organization's founding in 1964.

Survey research indicates that 87% of SCORE clients would recommend SCORE to family and friends, and 91% of SCORE "in-business" clients were still in business at the end of 2019. In total, SCORE returned $34.66 to the Federal Treasury for every federal dollar appropriated to SCORE, based on the successful small businesses they have helped to start or grow.

SCORE volunteers mentor because business mentoring works. Small business clients who receive 3+ hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased business growth. SCORE's dedicated volunteer mentors live all across the nation and have business expertise in a wide variety of industries. Their ranks include mentors such as:

Ezzat Dabbish : A nine-year veteran of the Chicago SCORE chapter, Dabbish spent more than 30 years with Motorola Corporate Research and offers expert advice on a wide range of areas including technology, intellectual property and public relations. " Ezzy Dabbish has been outstanding over the last 4 years; I would not have made it this far without him," says entrepreneur Stacey Kohler, CEO and Founder of Crawligator.

Penny Pompei : Serial entrepreneur and San Francisco's first, "Woman Business Owner of the Year," Pompei has dedicated the last decade to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and currently serves as a subject matter expert with SCORE Palm Beach. "I am very grateful for my relationship with SCORE and my mentor Penny Pompei , says Cynthia Heathcoe , Founder of Contemporary Living Home Store, and Palm Beach SCORE 2016 Entrepreneur Extraordinaire. "They have helped me really realize the American dream."

SCORE is actively recruiting business mentors, subject matter experts, workshop presenters and chapter support roles. To learn more about becoming a SCORE mentor, visit our volunteer page.

"We are so grateful for the hard work and commitment shown by our volunteer mentors," says SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "SCORE volunteers across the nation selflessly dedicate their time and diverse business expertise with the shared goal of helping entrepreneurs succeed and achieve their dreams. The positive, lasting impact that they have on the success of small businesses cannot be understated."

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to more than 250 chapters and 1500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

