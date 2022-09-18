|
18.09.2022 14:00:00
Score Passive Income With These 3 Hypergrowth Dividend Stocks
The tech industry is generally not regarded as a place to find dividends, let alone rapid dividend growth. However, as many tech companies mature, they elect to offer payouts and, in a few cases, increase them at a rapid rate.These huge increases appeal to more investors as 8.3% year-over-year inflation has hurt many on a fixed income. Also, many stocks offer payouts well above the average S&P 500 dividend yield of about 1.6%. Investors looking for such dividend stocks should consider Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). Let's find out a bit more about these three hypergrowth dividend stocks.Justin Pope (Broadcom): Connectivity is a popular investment theme on Wall Street, and for a good reason. The world is increasingly digital. Various technologies, including streaming, the Internet of Things, gaming, and autonomous driving, rely on sending data from one location to another. Broadcom specializes in semiconductor solutions for connectivity and networking applications. You'll find its products in devices including consumer electronics, routers, automated factory equipment, Bluetooth devices, data centers, and more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.