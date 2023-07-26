Score Samsung’s Latest Devices for Free at T-Mobile, America’s 5G Network Leader

Samsung lovers, get ready to flip out this summer. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic begin now, with availability on Friday, August 11. As the nation’s overall network leader, only at T-Mobile can customers snag the latest devices free AND unlock greater speeds than ever before with the new smartphones thanks to new capabilities like four-carrier aggregation on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G standalone (5G SA) network — the one and only in the United States. Pair that with a bevy of offers to choose from and picking it up from the Un-carrier is a no brainer.

Check out how fast the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with T-Mobile’s 5G SA four-carrier aggregation capabilities (Photo: Business Wire)

New and existing customers, including businesses, can choose from the following offers:

Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (or up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold5) when adding a line or with eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX or Go5G Business Plus , via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. Half off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (or up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold5) with eligible trade-in or $600 off when adding a line on T-Mobile’s most popular plans, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Free Galaxy Watch6 40mm (or up to $349.99 off the Galaxy Watch6 Classic) when adding a qualifying watch line or when buying another Samsung Galaxy Watch, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Plus, when purchasing any of the new Samsung smartphones, during pre-order only, customers get a free memory upgrade from Samsung — 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB!?

"Our revolutionary four-carrier aggregation capability gives Galaxy customers lightning-fast speeds, up to 20% faster on average, than those without it,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. "It’s the no compromise experience that customers want – America’s leading 5G network paired with unbeatable value – which only T-Mobile can deliver.”

Check out how fast the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with T-Mobile’s 5G SA four-carrier aggregation capabilities are compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 (without 5G SA four-carrier aggregation), shown below:

Perks That Pack Value

On top of unlocking incredible speeds on the latest Samsung devices at T-Mobile, Go5G Plus customers get over $270 in extra perks with two or more lines every single month — like Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Seriously. All in addition to their wireless service and all just for being T-Mobile customers. Plus, unlike Carrier customers who are locked in three-year device contracts to get their best deals, Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years and always get the same great device deals — whether they’re a new or existing customer.

Device Deets

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts the new Flex Window that offers customers the ability to reply to texts, watch videos and take high-quality selfies. The device opens up to a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

boasts the new Flex Window that offers customers the ability to reply to texts, watch videos and take high-quality selfies. The device opens up to a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and dual rear cameras. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 opens to a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and packs a 4,400 mAh battery and three rear cameras including a 50MP wide-angle lens.

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip5 in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream with the above offers or starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $999.99), and the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $75/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $1,799.99). Check out the unboxing video to see them both in action here.

Galaxy Watch6 series is perfect for the fitness pro with health tracking features such as Body Composition electrocardiogram ECG monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.

Also available for pre-order today is the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 in 40mm or 44mm with the above offers or starting at $14.59/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $349.99). The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm, starting at $18.75/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $449.99) – all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

For more information on the new Samsung products and offers at T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals. For more T-Mobile for Business deals, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/samsung-galaxy-5g.

