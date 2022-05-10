SCORE Small Business Mentors Launches Hub for Asian American and Pacific Islanders

Free small businesses resources celebrate AAPI entrepreneurs and offers personalized support

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, has launched SCORE for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Entrepreneurs . This centralized hub provides the AAPI community with information, tools and support to start and grow successful small businesses.

SCORE saw a 60% increase in mentoring requests for the AAPI small business community in 2021 over the previous year. As a result, SCORE mentors provided more than 215,000 volunteer hours or the equivalent of more than $16 million, in free, expert consulting advice.

Through this new resource hub, SCORE for AAPI will continue to celebrate and uplift the 1.9 million AAPI entrepreneurs who employ 3.6 million people throughout the country. SCORE for Asian American and Pacific Islander Entrepreneurs includes:

Free, remote, expert business mentoring

Webinars and original online educational content specific to the AAPI community

Inspiring stories of AAPI entrepreneurs who have achieved their business goals

"Everyone who has a small business dream should be able to achieve it," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "We're proud to launch this resource to support Asian American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs. We hope this centralized hub brings AAPI small business owners one step closer to the goals, achievements and success they're working toward."

Entrepreneur and SCORE client Sharon Lu, founder of Vegan Distribution, says working with her SCORE mentor helped her improve her overall business mindset: "When in doubt, seek a few trusted mentors who have industry-related experience and can provide sound and unbiased advice. One of the effective ways to grow the business and tackle the different aspects of running a business is to leverage someone else's experience. SCORE can definitely provide that."

Carlton Chen, certified mentor for SCORE's Fairfield County and Western Connecticut chapter, offers insight for AAPI entrepreneurs: "I volunteered at SCORE to unselfishly share my wealth of business and legal knowledge and experience with fledgling small business owners and entrepreneurs. The wealth of resources that SCORE has to offer, including online materials and endless webinar offerings, are unequaled. My message to the AAPI small business community is to try SCORE out. You'll be very pleased that you did."

Click here to access SCORE for AAPI Entrepreneurs.

