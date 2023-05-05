|
05.05.2023 15:00:00
Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother's Day
Mom deserves the best, and that's exactly what she'll get this Mother's Day. Luckily, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has deals on top tech she'll love, and they're all available right now:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005233/en/
Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother's Day (Photo: Business Wire)
- Get iPhone 14 on Us (or up to $830 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, T-Mobile’s best plan yet.
- Get up to $200 off ANY Apple Watch when adding a new qualifying watch line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get $230 off ANY iPad when adding a new qualifying line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get $300 off the booming Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker only at T-Mobile with ANY activation, upgrade or accessory purchase.
On the hunt for other gifts? Look no further than T-Mobile's Mother's Day gift guide packed with popular handpicked smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds and more.
While the Carriers lock customers in three year device contracts, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years, and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. And Go5G Plus is packed with $270 in additional perks for families per month — like Apple TV+, Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. All on top of America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.
See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Apple Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $829.99 iPhone 14 128GB / $299.99 – Apple Watch SE2 40mm / $1,299.99 - iPad Pro 12.9 6th Gen 128GB). Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in (e.g., iPhone 7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Onyx Studio 8: While supplies last. Limit 1 per new line, upgrade, or accessory purchase.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005233/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen
|03.05.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.05.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.05.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|127,82
|1,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.