05.05.2023 15:00:00

Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother's Day

Mom deserves the best, and that's exactly what she'll get this Mother's Day. Luckily, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has deals on top tech she'll love, and they're all available right now:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005233/en/

Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother's Day (Photo: Business Wire)

Score Sweet Deals from T-Mobile This Mother's Day (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Get iPhone 14 on Us (or up to $830 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, T-Mobile’s best plan yet.
  • Get up to $200 off ANY Apple Watch when adding a new qualifying watch line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
  • Get $230 off ANY iPad when adding a new qualifying line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
  • Get $300 off the booming Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker only at T-Mobile with ANY activation, upgrade or accessory purchase.

On the hunt for other gifts? Look no further than T-Mobile's Mother's Day gift guide packed with popular handpicked smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds and more.

While the Carriers lock customers in three year device contracts, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years, and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. And Go5G Plus is packed with $270 in additional perks for families per month — like Apple TV+, Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. All on top of America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Apple Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $829.99 ­ iPhone 14 128GB / $299.99 – Apple Watch SE2 40mm / $1,299.99 - iPad Pro 12.9 6th Gen 128GB). Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in (e.g., iPhone 7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Onyx Studio 8: While supplies last. Limit 1 per new line, upgrade, or accessory purchase.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen

03.05.23 T-Mobile US Kaufen DZ BANK
28.04.23 T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.23 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.23 T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12.04.23 T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile US 127,82 1,32% T-Mobile US

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen