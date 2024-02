Scores of UK households left without heating after LPG delivery delays

People in remote homes who rely on liquid petroleum gas report being left without fuel in freezing conditionsScores of rural households have spent days without heating or hot water in subzero temperatures because of delays to their deliveries of liquid petroleum gas (LPG).About 200,000 UK homes, mostly in remote areas, rely on LPG because they are not connected to the gas network. However, some are reporting being left without fuel over Christmas, despite their accounts with their supplier being hundreds of pounds in credit. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel