Scorpion Appoints Saurabh Goyal as President of SMB

Product Strategy and Sales Enablement Executive at Google Brings over 17 Years of Experience to Leading Marketing Tech and Services Company

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced that Saurabh Goyal, a global product strategy and sales enablement leader, has been appointed its President of SMB. Goyal will report directly to Scorpion Chief Operating Officer Raj Ramanan.

As President of SMB, Goyal will oversee growth, drive revenue and improve the productivity of Scorpion's Legal, Home Services , and Medical business areas – with a key underlying focus on improving the customer experience. Prior to joining Scorpion, Goyal spent nearly two decades at Google, where he was most recently the Global Head of Product Strategy and Sales Enablement for SMBs. Before that, Goyal held multiple roles at Google across Sales, Go-To-Market, Tech-Services & YouTube, where he successfully led large scale transformations.

"As Scorpion enters its next phase of growth, we are focused on process improvements and product automation to achieve the best results for our customers. Saurabh has a proven track record of achieving success by streamlining documenting processes, piloting improvements, and partnering with various teams to drive results," said Raj Ramanan, COO of Scorpion. "Not only is he an experienced leader, but he is dedicated to creating the best possible SMB customer experience, which is critical to our business."

"Scorpion has a product-market fit, one of the best customer retention rates in any industry and a customer-obsessed culture. This along with the fact that Scorpion provides an environment where its employees can dream big and drive innovation, really excites me," said Goyal. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to unlock Scorpion's goals and make monumental impacts for our SMB and Franchise customers."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/.

