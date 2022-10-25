Scorpion Biological Services Celebrates Grand Opening of its San Antonio Facility

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion Biological Services (Scorpion), a fully integrated contract research (CRO) and contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on the development of biologic drugs, hosted the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art San Antonio facility on Friday, October 21, 2022.

David Halverson, President of Scorpion, said, "After more than 18 months of tireless work, preparation, dedication from our excellent team, and support from the San Antonio community, we have finally arrived at this moment where we can cut the ribbon, open our doors, and get to work. This facility will be at the forefront of American biomanufacturing, developing clinical and commercial-scale large molecules, so we can help our clients bring their biologic innovations from the lab to the clinic and to the patients that need them.

A grand ribbon-cutting event was attended by the Scorpion team, local dignitaries, representatives of the Texas Research & Technology Foundation, VIP guests, and members of the local San Antonio community.

Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio, who attended the event, commented, "Key community leaders have been working very hard for decades to nurture a bioscience and innovation ecosystem in San Antonio. What we are celebrating today is a manifestation of that. An entire lifecycle of bioscience – from gestation of ideas to products saving lives – happens in companies like Scorpion and we reap the benefits, both as a patient population, and as a community where high-quality jobs are being created."

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market is projected to reach $171 billion by 2026 from $120 billion in 20211. But the industry currently suffers from a significant lack of capacity, resulting in meaningful delays and escalating costs. Scorpion is addressing this challenge head-on by bringing new state-of-the-art facilities online.

Jeff Wolf, Founder and Chairman of Scorpion, said, "This is an extraordinarily exciting milestone for our company. We have come a very long way. Earlier this year, we announced Scorpion's large-scale commercial biologics manufacturing in Manhattan, Kansas, anchored by our Scorpion headquarters here in San Antonio. Today, we checked off a major milestone with the grand opening of Scorpion's San Antonio manufacturing facility. It is years in the making, and we are thrilled to get the real work started, right here, right now."

About Scorpion Biological Services

Scorpion Biological Services is working to expand the reach of precision medicine to more people within multiple therapeutic areas. Its team is comprised of experts in bioanalytics, cell biology, virology, translational biology, biomanufacturing, and drug development. Scorpion's services are designed to support a myriad of biologic drugs from conception through clinical trials and commercial production, bringing new drugs to market faster and more reliably. For more information, visit www.scorpionbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

