Press release

17 May 2024 - N° 08

SCOR’s Combined General Meeting of 17 May 2024

SCOR shareholders adopt all the proposed resolutions, as SCOR further enhances its sustainability strategy

The Combined General Meeting of SCOR SE was held on 17 May 2024, at the Group’s headquarters at 5, avenue Kléber, 75016 Paris, and was chaired by Fabrice Brégier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCOR SE.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the General Meeting.

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share for the 2023 financial year. The coupon date is set at 21 May 2024 and the payment date at 23 May 2024.

The General Meeting approved the renewal of the director mandates of Patricia Lacoste and Bruno Pfister.

It also approved the appointment of Mazars and KPMG S.A. as statutory auditors responsible for auditing the sustainability information.

Finally, Claude Tendil's term of office ended at the close of today's Annual General Meeting, in accordance with article 10 of the bylaws, which sets the age limit for directors at 77 years old.

Fabrice Brégier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, would like to thank Claude Tendil on behalf of the Board for all the valuable contributions he has made over more than 20 years as a SCOR director.

The details of the resolution voting results have been posted on the company’s website at: https://www.scor.com/en/2024-shareholders-meeting.

*

* *

During the General Meeting, Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, announced further enhancements to the Group’s sustainability strategy.

To align with the Paris agreement and with the science-based trajectory of 1,5°C1, SCOR has set its first interim target relating to companies having their headquarters in Europe for its Property & Casualty direct insurance and facultative reinsurance books of business (commercial lines as per the PCAF2 perimeter when reliable data is available). Using the PCAF methodology (version 1 dated November 2022), SCOR aims to achieve a reduction of 23% in the intensity of its GHG3 emissions by 2030 versus the end of 2022.

SCOR will make all reasonable efforts to reach its interim target of -23% by 2030. Achieving this target, however, is highly dependent on externalities outside of SCOR’s control. The actions and policies of different governments, and the transition of all stakeholders toward decarbonization of the real economy, are all crucial to align the world to the Paris agreement. Other factors linked to climate science, political, geopolitical, economic and regulatory developments which are outside of SCOR’s control may impact SCOR’s ability to deliver on its target. Without decisive and global action by governments, SCOR will not be able to achieve its target, and the world will not be able to reach a 1.5°C trajectory.

*

* *

1 The 1,5°C science-based trajectory refers to the goal outlined in the context of global efforts to address climate change to limit global warming to an increase of no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

2 The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials.

3 Greenhouse gases.

