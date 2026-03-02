Scotiabank Aktie
Scotiabank, Casa Launch ScotiaGold Passport Visa Card For Canadians To Make Rent Payments
(RTTNews) - Monday, the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) announced a collaboration with Casa, a new payments and rewards platform, introducing ScotiaGold Passport Visa card for Canadians to make rent or condo fee payments through the platform with no transaction fees.
Under this collaboration, cardholders will earn 1 Scene+ point on every dollar spent on everyday purchases, and those who spend a minimum of $350 per month also earn 1 Scene+ point on every dollar spent on their housing payments made through Casa.
Additionally, Casa is allowing payments made using other Canadian Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards through its platform at a standard transaction fee.
In the pre-market hours, BNS is trading at $74.92, down 1.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
