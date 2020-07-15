Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether NextCure, Inc. ("NextCure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXTC) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased NextCure securities pursuant and/or traceable to NextCure's offering in November 2019 or have otherwise suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases.

On November 18, 2019, NextCure conducted a public offering, making available over 4 million shares of common stock to the investing public at $36.75 per share.

On July 13, 2020, NextCure announced it was discontinuing the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts of its NC318 monotherapy phase 1/2 trial, as well as the departure of its Chief Medical Officer.

On this news, NextCure's stock declined over 54%, falling from $17.88 per share on July 10, 2020 to close on July 13, 2020 at $8.15 per share.

